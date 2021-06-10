AISHE Report 2019-20 Released; Female Enrolment Increased By 18.2% Over 2015-20

Female enrolment in higher education has increased by 18.2% in 2015-20

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today approved the release of the report of All India Survey on Higher Education 2019-20. In the last five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20, there has been a growth of 11.4 per cent in student enrolment. The rise in female enrolment in higher education during the period is 18.2 per cent, as per the AISHE report.

The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report provides key performance indicators on the current status of Higher education in the country.

Total enrolment in higher education has improved by 3.04 per cent. The total enrolment in 2019-20 stands at 3.85 crore as compared to 3.74 crore in 2018-19, registering a growth of 11.36 lakh (3.04 per cent). Total enrolment in 2014-15 was 3.42 crore.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), which is a ratio of enrolment in higher education to the population in the eligible age group (18-23) years, has improved by 0.8 percentage points. GER of students belonging to the eligible age group enrolled in Higher Education in 2019-20 is 27.1 per cent against 26.3 per cent in 2018-19 and 24.3 per cent in 2014-2015.

Gender Parity Index (GPI), a ratio of proportional representation of female and male, in higher education is 1.01 in 2019-20 against 1.00 in 2018-19. The rise in GPI shows an improvement in the access to higher education for females as compared to males.

AISHE report shows that in 2019-20, as many as 3.38 crore students have enrolled in programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level. Out of these, nearly 85 per cent of the students (2.85 crore) were enrolled in the six major disciplines such as Humanities, Science, Commerce, Engineering and Technology, Medical Science and IT and Computer.

The total number of students pursuing PhD in 2019-20 is 2.03 lakh against 1.17 lakh in 2014-15.

The total number of teachers is 15,03,156 comprising of 57.5 per cent male and 42.5 per cent female teachers.

“I feel delighted to announce the release of the All India Survey on Higher Education 2019-20 report. As you can see, we have improved in GER, Gender parity Index. The number of Institutions of National importance increased 80% (from 75 in 2015 to 135 in 2020),” Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

“It is heartening to note that the number of PhDs has also increased by 60% in the last five years,” he added.

Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre said, “The results published in this report are indicators of the success of the policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the higher education sector of the Country. I hope this report will help our policy makers to further improve the higher education scenario of the country.”

Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare said that this report is the 10th in the series of All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) annually released by D/o Higher Education.

The continuous rise in the enrolment, number of institutions, gender parity is a part of our country’s major move towards improving access, equity and quality in light of National Education Policy 2020, he added.