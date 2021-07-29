  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2021: AISA Protests Against 'Subversion' Of OBC Reservation

NEET 2021: AISA Protests Against 'Subversion' Of OBC Reservation

The All India Students' Association on Wednesday protested outside the Ministry of Education here against the "subversion and negligence" of OBC quota admissions in the NEET examinations.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 10:28 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

EWS Reservation In All-India Quota Of Medical Education
#PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober Trends: Medical Aspirants Demand That NEET UG Be Postponed
Government Does Not Have Any Plans To Suspend NEET, Other Common Entrance Exams, Lok Sabha Told
In A First, NEET 2021 To Have Centre In Dubai This Year
Medical Admission: Madras High Court Asks Centre To Make Known Its Stand On OBC Quota
More Tamil Nadu Cities Included For NEET Says Centre, As State Renews Plea To Scrap NEET
NEET 2021: AISA Protests Against 'Subversion' Of OBC Reservation
AISA Protests Against 'Subversion' Of OBC Reservation
New Delhi:

The All India Students' Association, AISA, on Wednesday protested outside the Ministry of Education here against the "subversion and negligence" of OBC quota admissions in the NEET examinations, according to a statement by the Left-affiliated AISA. It said the protesters gathered at the Shastri Bhavan, where they raised slogans against the Modi government, which was followed by a "public meeting".

RecommendedAakash NEET Free Mock Test  Click Here  || Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

"The way this government is ignoring its duties of social justice shows that this government of RSS-BJP seeks to liquidate all the historic battles of the marginalised sections," alleged Prasenjeet Kumar, National Working General Secretary of AISA.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

An AISA delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Minister of Education demanding proper implementation of 27 per cent OBC reservation in all India quota for NEET, special attention to ensure OBC reservation while calculating quota during the pooling of the seats from the Centre to the state government institutions, and proper implementation of reservation policy in Uttar Pradesh primary teacher appointments.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
protest AISA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MP Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Class 12 Result Today At 12 Noon
Live | MP Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Class 12 Result Today At 12 Noon
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result “Soon”, Latest Updates
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result “Soon”, Latest Updates
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 12 Result “Coming Soon”
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 12 Result “Coming Soon”
“Don’t Be A Minimum Parent”, Class 10th, 12th Results Coming Soon: CBSE Tells Parents, Students
“Don’t Be A Minimum Parent”, Class 10th, 12th Results Coming Soon: CBSE Tells Parents, Students
DU Admissions: 32,000 Applicants Register On Portal; 4,462 Apply For MPhil, PhD
DU Admissions: 32,000 Applicants Register On Portal; 4,462 Apply For MPhil, PhD
.......................... Advertisement ..........................