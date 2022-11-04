Air Pollution: Schools To Shut Or Conduct Online Classes In These States Due To Worse AIQ Level

Delhi Air Pollution

The government and private schools across Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) have been closed due to the rising pollution levels. The primary schools in the national capital have been closed until further notice from the Delhi government. While schools in Noida and Greater Noida were asked to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 till November 8 in view of increasing pollution in the National Capital Region.

The Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also asked the government of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to take steps on the closure of schools and colleges in the respective states as Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in NCR have plummeted and thick smog is engulfed in parts of the district adjoining Delhi.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the closure of all primary schools in the national capital from Saturday, November 5 due to worsening pollution conditions. During a press conference, the Chief Minister stated that the government is taking all steps to control the pollution situation. All primary schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow and outdoor activities for all classes above Class 5 will also be closed. Moreover, the government has also asked 50 per cent of government employees to work from home as the AQI levels worsen.

Uttar Pradesh

The Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh on November 3, asked all schools in the Noida, Greater Noida city to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 till November 8 as the AIQ level in the national capital region is getting worsen. The DIOS has also told schools to hold classes for students of Class 9 to 12 online as far as possible. There are about 1,800 schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, including higher education centres, which are spread across Noida and Greater Noida.

Haryana

Haryana Government is likely to take a decision pertaining to school closure soon as the AQI Levels in Gurgaon and Faridabad have also reached severe levels. However, the official announcement by the government is still awaited. As per the reports, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also stated that the government will be made a decision soon.