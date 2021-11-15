Air Pollution: Haryana Government Shuts Schools In 4 NCR Districts

The new guidelines will remain in force till November 17, the Haryana Disaster Management Authority said

Haryana Schools Closed: Amid increasing air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Haryana Government has decided to shut down all government and private schools in four districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar -- starting today, November 15. The announcement came a day after the Delhi Government’s decision to close schools for a week starting from today to protect children from the impacts of air pollution.

“Keeping in view the prevention of air pollution, Haryana Government has taken several decisions regarding four districts of NCR namely Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Government and private schools have been closed in these districts. All types of construction works have also been banned.” an official statement said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday advised Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to close schools, among other restrictions, as announced by the Delhi government, to contain spiralling air pollution levels.

At an emergency meeting, the CAQM advised the governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to "consider similar restrictions/regulations in the respective NCR districts as implemented by GNCTD through its order on November 13 which includes, inter alia, closure of schools up to November 20 and closure of C&D activities from November 14 to 17", a statement said.