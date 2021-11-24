AIQ Counselling: NMC Directs 50% PG, 15% MBBS Seats To Be Mandatorily Kept In Government Medical Colleges

  • Home
AIQ Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the NEET PG counselling process for admission to the 50 per cent all India quota seats and 15 per cent AIQ counselling for MBBS seats.

Education | Updated: Nov 24, 2021 12:31 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed the government medical colleges to compulsorily keep 50 per cent postgraduate and 15 per cent MBBS seats in the central quota. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the NEET PG counselling process for admission to the 50 per cent all India quota seats and 15 per cent AIQ counselling for MBBS seats.

“It is mandatory for the government medical colleges to contribute 15% of MBBS seats and 50% of Postgraduate Broad Specialties (MD/ MS) for All India Quota respectively, to MCC of DGHS for conducting of counselling as per the directions of the Supreme Court,” an MNC statement dates November 23 said.

The counselling process for NEET PG and UG all India quota (AIQ) seats is yet to start. The counselling for the state quota seats will be held by respective state medical counselling committees. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Government of Assam, on November 23, has released the NEET merit list 2021 for MBBS/BDS courses. Candidates can check the Assam NEET UG merit list PDF on the official website-- dme.assam.gov.in. The Assam NEET UG rank list is based on the marks scored by the candidates in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021).

NEET PG counselling 2021 for the 50 per cent AIQ seats was to begin from October 25, 2021. However, the counselling committee, MCC, had postponed the NEET PG counselling 2021 dates. The Centre as well had assured the apex court that the NEET PG 2021 counselling will not start till the court decides the challenge on OBC and EWS quota.

