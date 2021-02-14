AIMS Conducts ATMA 2021 Entrance Test For MBA Candidates

Association of Indian Management Schools conducted the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) in remote-proctored mode for admissions into the participating MBA colleges. The MBA candidates were allowed to attend the exam using their personal computer along with a webcam. The exam was conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The MBA candidates were allowed entry in the examination halls with the ATMA admit card.

The test was conducted in 27 cities. The ATMA result will be declared on February 19 along with MBA candidate’s scorecard on the official website atmaaims.com.

ATMA 2021 paper pattern

ATMA 2021 was a three-hour long paper divided into the following sections-- two parts of each Analytical reasoning, Verbal ability, Quantitative ability. Each section had 30 questions and the total number of questions were 180.The entrance examination also had a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

ATMA 2021 Exam Analysis

The MBA candidates have defined the ATMA 2021 paper as easy to moderate. The paper was in line with the usual pattern.

ATMA 2021 result

The ATMA candidates will be able to check the MBA entrance exam result on the official website. They will be able to procure the ATMA admit card by entering their PID number and password.

On the basis of the ATMA scores, the candidates will be able to apply at the participating institutes.

ATMA is conducted multiple times in an year for admissions into the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes.