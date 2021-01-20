AIMA Releases RMAT Admit Cards On Aima.in

The candidates can access their respective admit cards on the official website. AIMA will conduct RMAT 2021 on January 23 in computer-based mode.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 20, 2021 1:17 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

AIMA Releases RMAT Admit Cards On Aima.in
New Delhi:

All India Management Association has released AIMA 2021 admit cards on their official website aima.in for the Research Management Aptitude Test (RMAT). The candidates can access their respective admit cards on the website by using their log-in details. AIMA will conduct RMAT 2021 on January 23 in computer-based mode. RMAT admit card will have the candidate’s name, photograph and signature, RMAT application number and exam day instructions. RMAT is conducted for admission into PhD programme.

Direct link for RMAT 2021 Admit Card

Steps to download RMAT 2021 Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of AIMA

  • Click on ‘Download RMAT admit card’ tab

  • Now candidates will have to enter online application number, date of birth and Email ID

  • Click on ‘Submit’ tab

  • RMAT 2021 admit card will appear on computer screen

  • Download and take a print out of RMAT 2021 admit card for future reference

RMAT question paper pattern 2021

The RMAT paper will have objective questions to be completed within 90 minutes.The paper will be divided into two sections-- Research fundamental and attitude and Basic of management.

There will be no negative marking in the paper.

RMAT 2021 sample paper

AIMA has shared sample papers for RMAT 2021 on its official website. The candidates can attempt the RMAT sample papers to know about the question paper pattern and learn to complete the paper within the given time.

Research Management Aptitude Test
