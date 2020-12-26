AIMA Releases MAT 2020 Admit Card; Test On December 28

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT 2020 admit cards on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) can download the MAT 2020 admit cards for the December 28 exam from mat.aima.in. MAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT 2020 is held as an all-India exam. MAT will be conducted in online remote-proctored mode and computer-based mode.

MAT 2020 Admit Card -- Direct Link

To download the MAT 2020 admit card for December 28 exam, candidates have to login with their registration numbers and dates of birth. The MAT admit card 2020 has mention of details including the name of the candidate, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, MAT 2020 exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.

MAT 2020 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA

Step 2: Select the tab designated for MAT 2020 admit card

Step 3: Login at the applicants’ portal

Step 4: Insert the MAT 2020 registration numbers and dates of birth

Step 5: Submit and download the MAT 2020 admit card for December 28 exam

“In case the test cannot be administered on December 28, 2020 at any of the centers, the registration of those candidates will be automatically carried forward to the forthcoming MAT to be scheduled in February 2021 or later,” a statement on the AIMA website read.