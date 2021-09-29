AIMA Releases Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 Schedule; Check Here
All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the schedule of Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) for December session. Students can check the MAT 2021 schedule on the official website- mat.aima.in. MAT registration for both Paper Based Test (MAT PBT) and Computer Based Test (MAT CBT) are ongoing, students can refer to the official website to get registered. MAT PBT 2021 will be conducted on December 5 and MAT CBT 2021 December 19.
MAT 2021 Schedule: Direct Link
As per the released schedule, MAT CBT 2021 will be conducted in two phases: the first CBT is scheduled on November 21 and students can register for the exam till November 14. The second phase of the MAT CBT will be conducted on December 19 and the last date to apply is December 12.
MAT 2021: How to apply
Following are the steps to be followed by the candidates while registering for the MAT 2021
Go to the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in
Oh the home page, click on the ‘Registration’ link
A new login page would reopen
Key in the registered email, password, date of birth
Click on “Submit”
Register and pay the MAT 2021 application fee
Upload the scanned photograph and signature
Fill the application form enter all asked details
Cross check and submit the application form
Save and download the form
Take a print out of the form for future reference