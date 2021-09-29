  • Home
  • Education
  • AIMA Releases Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 Schedule; Check Here

AIMA Releases Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 Schedule; Check Here

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the schedule of Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) for December session.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 29, 2021 6:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021 Answer Key Soon; Know How Students Are Marked
MHT CET 2021 Admit Card Released For LLB- 3 Year Programme; Direct Link
Cancel NEET 2021, Conduct Fresh Exam: Plea In Supreme Court Over Paper Leak Reports
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result Released. Direct Link
CBSE Improvement, Compartment Exam Results For 10th, 12th Expected Soon
NEET Cut-Off: Check Closing Rank For Andhra Pradesh From Last Year
AIMA Releases Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 Schedule; Check Here
AIMA has released the schedule of MAT 2021
New Delhi:

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the schedule of Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) for December session. Students can check the MAT 2021 schedule on the official website- mat.aima.in. MAT registration for both Paper Based Test (MAT PBT) and Computer Based Test (MAT CBT) are ongoing, students can refer to the official website to get registered. MAT PBT 2021 will be conducted on December 5 and MAT CBT 2021 December 19.

MAT 2021 Schedule: Direct Link

As per the released schedule, MAT CBT 2021 will be conducted in two phases: the first CBT is scheduled on November 21 and students can register for the exam till November 14. The second phase of the MAT CBT will be conducted on December 19 and the last date to apply is December 12.

MAT 2021: How to apply

Following are the steps to be followed by the candidates while registering for the MAT 2021

  • Go to the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in

  • Oh the home page, click on the ‘Registration’ link

  • A new login page would reopen

  • Key in the registered email, password, date of birth

  • Click on “Submit”

  • Register and pay the MAT 2021 application fee

  • Upload the scanned photograph and signature

  • Fill the application form enter all asked details

  • Cross check and submit the application form

  • Save and download the form

  • Take a print out of the form for future reference

Click here for more Education News
AIMA MAT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Kozhikode Concludes Summer Placement With Highest Stipend At Rs 3.74 Lakh
IIM Kozhikode Concludes Summer Placement With Highest Stipend At Rs 3.74 Lakh
PM Modi To Inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, Lay Foundation Stones For 4 Medical Colleges In Rajasthan
PM Modi To Inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, Lay Foundation Stones For 4 Medical Colleges In Rajasthan
Students Protest In Jammu For More Seats In Cluster University
Students Protest In Jammu For More Seats In Cluster University
One Month Of ‘Offline’ School: Covid Regimen Still Strange But Students Across Digital Divide Delighted
One Month Of ‘Offline’ School: Covid Regimen Still Strange But Students Across Digital Divide Delighted
60 Students Of Residential College Near Bengaluru Test COVID-19 Positive
60 Students Of Residential College Near Bengaluru Test COVID-19 Positive
.......................... Advertisement ..........................