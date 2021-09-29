AIMA Releases Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 Schedule; Check Here

AIMA has released the schedule of MAT 2021

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the schedule of Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) for December session. Students can check the MAT 2021 schedule on the official website- mat.aima.in. MAT registration for both Paper Based Test (MAT PBT) and Computer Based Test (MAT CBT) are ongoing, students can refer to the official website to get registered. MAT PBT 2021 will be conducted on December 5 and MAT CBT 2021 December 19.

MAT 2021 Schedule: Direct Link

As per the released schedule, MAT CBT 2021 will be conducted in two phases: the first CBT is scheduled on November 21 and students can register for the exam till November 14. The second phase of the MAT CBT will be conducted on December 19 and the last date to apply is December 12.

MAT 2021: How to apply

Following are the steps to be followed by the candidates while registering for the MAT 2021