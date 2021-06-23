AIMA Releases Admit Cards For Management Tests (MAT) In PBT, CBT Mode

MAT PBT, CBT admit cards released

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT-PBT and CBT admit cards on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the Management Aptitude Test for the Paper-based Test (MAT-PBT) or Computer-based Test (MAT-CBT) can download the MAT admit cards from mat.aima.in. MAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes. It is held as an all-India exam at designated exam centres across the country.

MAT PBT, CBT 2021 Admit Card -- Direct Link

The eligibility test of MAT 2021 will comprise multiple choice questions. The duration of MAT is 150 minutes. MAT is scheduled to be held on June 26.

MAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA

Step 2: Select the tab designated for MAT 2021 admit card

Step 3: Login at the applicants’ portal

Step 4: Insert the MAT 2021 registration numbers and dates of birth

Step 5: Submit and download the MAT 2021 PBT admit card

The MAT PBT, MAT CBT admit card has mention of details including the names of the candidates, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.