AIMA Releases Admit Cards For Management Tests (MAT) In PBT, CBT Mode
Candidates who have registered for the Management Aptitude Test for the Paper-based Test (MAT-PBT) or Computer-based Test (MAT-CBT) can download the MAT admit cards from mat.aima.in.
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT-PBT and CBT admit cards on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the Management Aptitude Test for the Paper-based Test (MAT-PBT) or Computer-based Test (MAT-CBT) can download the MAT admit cards from mat.aima.in. MAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes. It is held as an all-India exam at designated exam centres across the country.
MAT PBT, CBT 2021 Admit Card -- Direct Link
The eligibility test of MAT 2021 will comprise multiple choice questions. The duration of MAT is 150 minutes. MAT is scheduled to be held on June 26.
MAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA
Step 2: Select the tab designated for MAT 2021 admit card
Step 3: Login at the applicants’ portal
Step 4: Insert the MAT 2021 registration numbers and dates of birth
Step 5: Submit and download the MAT 2021 PBT admit card
The MAT PBT, MAT CBT admit card has mention of details including the names of the candidates, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.