AIMA MAT Result 2020 Announced Of May Session

AIMA MAT 2020: The All India Management Association, or AIMA, has announced the result of the aptitude test held between May 25 and July 10.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 6:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The All India Management Association, or AIMA, has released the results of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) May 2020 session. Students who have appeared for the MAT May 2020 session from May 25 to July 10 can check their results on the official website. To check the AIMA MAT results, candidates can use the roll numbers and the registration numbers. The MAT 2020 May session was conducted in both pen-and-paper and computer-based in a remote-proctored mode.

MAT is conducted for admission to master of business administration (MBA) and other allied programmes of business schools. Graduates in any discipline can apply for MAT.

AIMA MAT Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1- Visit AIMA website

Step 2- On the designated link under MAT results, insert registration number and roll number

Step 3- On the next window, MAT 2020 May scorecard will be available

Step 4- View and download the scorecard

The AIMA MAT scorecard has details of the candidate and marks scored in different papers of MAT.

