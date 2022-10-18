  • Home
AIMA MAT December 2022 Registration Begins; Exam Date, Registration Details

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the registration for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2022 session.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 18, 2022 3:37 pm IST

AIMA MAT December 2022 registration begins at mat.aima.in
New Delhi:

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the registration for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2022 session. Aspiring candidates can register for AIMA MAT 2022 December session exam on the official website-- mat.aima.in/dec22. The AIMA will conduct the MAT examination in two different mode which includes pen-paper based test (PBT) and computer based test (CBT).

In MAT December 2022, the AIMA will conduct two CBT examinations. The AIMA MAT CBT 1 exam will be held in November and the MAT CBT 2 exam will be organised in December. The last date to register for MAT CBT 1 examination is November 15, the last date to register for CBT 2 examination is December 13 and candidates who wish to appear in the MAT PBT examination can register online till December 5, 2022.

AIMA MAT December 2022: PBT Schedule

EventsDates
Last date for MAT PBT online registrationDecember 5, 2022
MAT PBT admit card release dateDecember 6, 2022(4 pm)
PBT exam dateDecember 11, 2022

AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 1 Schedule

EventsDates
Last date for MAT CBT 1 online registrationNovember 15, 2022
MAT CBT 1 admit card release dateNovember 17, 2022 (4 pm)
CBT exam dateNovember 20, 2022

AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 2 Schedule

EventsDates
Last date for MAT CBT 2 online registrationDecember 13, 2022
MAT CBT 2 admit card release dateDecember 15, 2022 (4 pm)
CBT 2 exam dateDecember 17, 2022

AIMA MAT 2022 Application Form: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website–- mat.aima.in
  2. Click on the "Register" tab and generate login credentials
  3. Re-login with the generated credentials and fill in the application form
  4. Verify details in the application form and upload the necessary documents
  5. Pay the application fee and print the challan
  6. Submit the application form and print a copy for further reference.

AIMA MAT December 2022 Registration: Direct Link

AIMA MAT
