AIMA MAT December 2022 Registration Begins; Exam Date, Registration Details

AIMA MAT December 2022 registration begins at mat.aima.in

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the registration for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2022 session. Aspiring candidates can register for AIMA MAT 2022 December session exam on the official website-- mat.aima.in/dec22. The AIMA will conduct the MAT examination in two different mode which includes pen-paper based test (PBT) and computer based test (CBT).

In MAT December 2022, the AIMA will conduct two CBT examinations. The AIMA MAT CBT 1 exam will be held in November and the MAT CBT 2 exam will be organised in December. The last date to register for MAT CBT 1 examination is November 15, the last date to register for CBT 2 examination is December 13 and candidates who wish to appear in the MAT PBT examination can register online till December 5, 2022.

AIMA MAT December 2022: PBT Schedule

Events Dates Last date for MAT PBT online registration December 5, 2022 MAT PBT admit card release date December 6, 2022(4 pm) PBT exam date December 11, 2022

AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 1 Schedule

Events Dates Last date for MAT CBT 1 online registration November 15, 2022 MAT CBT 1 admit card release date November 17, 2022 (4 pm) CBT exam date November 20, 2022

AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 2 Schedule

Events Dates Last date for MAT CBT 2 online registration December 13, 2022 MAT CBT 2 admit card release date December 15, 2022 (4 pm) CBT 2 exam date December 17, 2022

AIMA MAT 2022 Application Form: How To Register

Visit the official website–- mat.aima.in Click on the "Register" tab and generate login credentials Re-login with the generated credentials and fill in the application form Verify details in the application form and upload the necessary documents Pay the application fee and print the challan Submit the application form and print a copy for further reference.

AIMA MAT December 2022 Registration: Direct Link