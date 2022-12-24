AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT Exam Today; Guidelines For Candidates

AIMA MAT 2022 IBT exam will be held today in two shifts

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the MAT IBT 2022 December session exam today, December 24. The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 Internet Based Test (IBT) will be held in the remote proctored mode for a duration of 150 minutes (2.5 hours). AIMA will organise the MAT IBT examination in two shifts- the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will be held from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Candidates must ensure that they have a working internet connection to take up the test. In MAT IBT exam, candidates are remotely invigilated through a live video and audio feed. AIMA will also keep monitoring the screen of the candidates. The remote proctored IBT exam is a secure online test that can be taken by candidates from any convenient location be it home or any place.

Earlier on December 22, AIMA issued the MAT IBT admit card 2022 on its official website-- mat.aima.in for download. The exam day guidelines are mentioned on the admit card of the candidates. The MAT admit card and a valid ID Proof will be verified during the test. Items like calculator, mobile, and electronic gadgets are not permitted to use during the test. Candidates should note that failure to comply with any rules governing the conduct of the test will lead to the cancellation of their candidature.

The AIMA MAT question paper will carry 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from five sections- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, and Indian and Global Environment. For each right answer, candidates will be awarded one mark (+1), while for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Candidates should take the questions in order, but do not waste time pondering over those that seem extremely difficult or unfamiliar.