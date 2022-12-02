AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT Exam Begins From Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT Exam

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 December session Internet Based Test (IBT) from tomorrow, December 3. The exam will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (2.5 hours) in remote proctored mode.

Recommended: Practice more to score well in MAT 2022. Get previous year question papers here

Also See: MAT 2022 Latest Syllabus. Check Now

Latest: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

The MAT IBT admit card is available for download on the official website– mat.aima.in. It is compulsory for candidates to have the MAT admit card to appear in the examination. To check and download the MAT admit card 2022 candidates will have to log in with their email ID and password.

Candidates are required to strictly follow the date and time specified in the admit card for the exam. Before taking the online test, candidates should carefully read the exam day instructions mentioned on their admit card.

The IBT exam will be conducted tomorrow in two slots. The first slot is from 10 am to 2:30 pm and the second slot is from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. There will be a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the MAT exam paper. For each correct answer, one mark will be awarded and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

The next IBT exam is scheduled to be held on December 10 and December 17. The online registration window is still open and candidates can complete the registration process till December 7 and December 14 respectively.