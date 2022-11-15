AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 1 Registration Ends Today; Exam On November 20

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMA MAT December 2022 CBT 1 Registration

AIMA MAT 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2022 session computer-based test (CBT) 1 registration window today, November 15, 2022. The CBT 1 exam is scheduled to be held on November 20.

Recommended: Practice more to score well in MAT 2022. Get previous year question papers here

Also See: MAT 2022 Latest Syllabus. Check Now

Latest: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

Candidates can apply online for AIMA MAT 2022 December session CBT 1 through the official website-- mat.aima.in/dec22. While registering online for the exam candidates will need a valid email id, scanned image of photograph, scanned image of signature and banking details.

AIMA MAT December 2022 Registration Direct Link

The AIMA will conduct two CBT examinations of MAT. The AIMA MAT CBT 1 exam will be held in November and the MAT CBT 2 exam will be conducted in December. The admit card for the CBT 1 exam will be available on November 17 by 2 pm.

AIMA MAT 2022: Steps To Register Online

Candidates at first need to go to the official website–- mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on the "Register" tab Login again with the generated credentials and fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents Then pay the application fee, print the challan and submit the AIMA MAT 2022 application form.

AIMA MAT is a national-level test conducted for admission to the MBA and allied programmes. Any B-school can consider the MAT score as an admission input based on the scorecards issued to the candidates.