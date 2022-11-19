AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 1 Exam Tomorrow; Important Points To Keep In Mind

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMA MAT December 2022 CBT 1 exam tomorrow.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the MAT 2022 December session CBT 1 exam tomorrow, November 20. The exam will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (2.5 hours) in online mode. It is compulsory for candidates to carry their MAT exam admit card in the exam centre without which they will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

As per the paper pattern of MAT CBT 1, the questions will come from five sections and there will be a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The five sections include Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Language Comprehension, Indian and Global Environment, and Mathematics.

MAT is an objective type test designed and developed to ascertain the aptitude of the candidates to undergo the Post Graduate Programme in Management in the B-schools.

AIMA MAT December 2022 CBT 1 Exam: Important Points