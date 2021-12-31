AIMA MAT December 2021 Result Out; Here’s Direct Link

AIMA MAT result 2021 out at mat.aima.in (representational)

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the result of the December edition of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021. Candidates who took the exam can visit mat.aima.in to check their scores. They need to use roll number and registration number to download the scorecards.

AIMA MAT Result 2021: Direct Link

MAT is a standardised test for admission to MBA and allied programmes. The test was started in 1988 and it was approved by the Government of India as a national level test in 2003. Graduates in any discipline can appear for MAT.

The test is held in different modes – remote proctored Internet Based Test (IBT, Paper Based Test (PBT), and Computer Based Test (CBT).

The test is used by over 600 B-Schools across India. Here’s the list.

How To Download MAT Result 2021

Go to the link above or find the link on mat.aima.in. Enter roll number and registration number. Submit and download the result.

Meanwhile, the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) held for admission to postgraduate management programmes is expected soon.

Candidates can check CAT result at iimcat.ac.in.