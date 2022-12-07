AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 For PBT Exam Today; Know When, Where To Download

  • Home
The All India Management Association (AIMA) will issue the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card 2022 for Paper Based Test (PBT) today, December 7.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 7, 2022 12:47 pm IST

AIMA MAT admit card 2022 for PBT exam today

MAT Admit Card 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will issue the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card 2022 for Paper Based Test (PBT) today, December 7. According to an official statement, the MAT admit card 2022 for PBT scheduled on December 11 will be available on the website from December 7 (4 pm). The candidates registered for the MAT PBT exam can download their hall ticket through the official website-- mat.aima.in/dec22.

To access and download the AIMA MAT admit card 2022 for PBT exam, aspirants need to log in with their registered email ID and password. Candidates will be required to carry the MAT PBT admit card along with a valid photo ID proof while appearing for the exam. The MAT admit card will include details such as candidate's name, form number, roll number, test date, test time, venue address and exam day instructions.

AIMA MAT question paper will have five sections which include forty questions in each section. There will be a total of 200 questions which candidates have to attempt in 150 minutes. While one mark (+1) will be awarded for every correct answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

MAT Admit Card 2022 PBT Exam: Steps To Download

  1. Candidates need to visit the official website-- mat.aima.in
  2. Go to the Download/View section and click on the “MAT Admit Card” link
  3. Enter the log in details and click on the submit tab
  4. The MAT PBT admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the hall ticket PDF and print a hard copy for further use.
