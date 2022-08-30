  • Home
AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 For PBT Exam Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has issued the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 PBT examination today, August 30.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 30, 2022 4:32 pm IST

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 Out

MAT Admit Card 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has issued the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 PBT examination today, August 30. The MAT admit cards for Paper Based Test (PBT) is now available on the AIMA official website- mat.aima.in. The MAT 2022 PBT examination is scheduled to be held on September 4. Candidates who have registered for AIMA MAT 2022 pen and paper based exam can download the admit cards from the website by submitting their registered email ID, password and date of birth.

The MAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes in over 600 management institutes. The MAT 2022 PBT registration process was concluded on August 29. Candidates are required to carry a hard copy of MAT admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre.

MAT PBT Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the AIMA MAT official website -mat.aima.in
  2. Go to the login tab and enter the required credentials
  3. Submit the details and MAT admit card 2022 for PBT exam will display
  4. Verify details printed on the MAT admit card
  5. Download it and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Direct Link: AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 PBT Exam

Details On MAT Admit Card 2022

Candidates should verify the following details mentioned on their MAT admit card before appearing for the PBT examination.

  • Name of the candidate

  • Date of birth

  • Registration number

  • Photograph and signature

  • Exam date, centre and test timing

  • Exam day guidelines

AIMA MAT
