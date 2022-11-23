AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 For IBT Exam Out; Direct Link

AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT admit card released at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card 2022 IBT exam today, November 22. Aspirants can check and download the MAT 2022 IBT admit card online mode from the official website of MAT-mat.aima.in using their email ID and password. Candidates must go through the exam day instructions mentioned in the admit card.

The MAT 2022 IBT exam will be conducted on November 24. The AIMA MAT paper will have a total of 200 questions which need to be solved within 150 minutes. As per the MAT 2022 marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

MAT December 2022 IBT: Important Dates

IBT Exam Date MAT IBT Registration Last Date MAT IBT Admit Card Date November 24, 2022 November 24, 2022 November 24, 2022 December 3, 2022 November 24, 2022 December 3, 2022 December 3, 2022 December 3, 2022 December 3, 2022 December 3, 2022 December 3, 2022 December 3, 2022

AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT Admit Card: Direct Link

MAT Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download