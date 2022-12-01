AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 For December 3 IBT Out; Direct Link To Download

AIMA MAT admit card 2022 released for December 3 IBT exam

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has issued the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 admit card for December 3 IBT exam. Candidates can download their MAT 2022 IBT admit card online mode from the official website of MAT-mat.aima.in. To access the AIMA MAT admit card 2022, candidates need to log in with their email ID and password.

Aspirants must verify their name, form number, roll number, test date and test time mentioned on the MAT admit card 2022. Candidate has to strictly follow the date and time allotted to him/her in the admit card. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the exam day instructions mentioned in the admit card before appearing for the online test.

The MAT question paper will include 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) which candidates have to solve within 150 minutes. One mark will be awarded for every correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

MAT December 2022 IBT: Important Dates

AIMA MAT December 2022 IBT Admit Card: Direct Link

MAT Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download