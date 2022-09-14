AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 For CBT Exam Out; Direct Link To Download

AIMA MAT CBT admi card download link activated on mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) has issued the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card 2022 for CBT examination today, September 14. The MAT admit cards for Computer based test (CBT) mode is now available on the AIMA official website-- mat.aima.in. Candidates who have registered for AIMA MAT CBT examination can download their admit card by log in with registered email ID, password and date of birth.

The MAT 2022 CBT registration process was concluded on September 12, 2022. AIMA will conduct the MAT CBT examination on September 18. The AIMA MAT admit card will contain details like candidate's name, form number, roll number, exam date, time and exam centre address. The candidates have to strictly adhere to the date and time allotted to him/her in the admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after the commencement of exam.

MAT CBT Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the AIMA MAT official website -mat.aima.in Go to the login tab and enter the required credentials Submit the details and MAT admit card 2022 for PBT exam will display Verify details printed on the MAT admit card Download it and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Direct Link: AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2022

AIMA MAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted every year for admission to Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes in over 600 management institutes.