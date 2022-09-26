AIMA MAT 2022 September Session Result Declared, How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download AIMA MAT 2022 scorecard at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT 2022 Result: The All India Management Association, (AIMA) has announced the MAT 2022 result of September session. The candidates can download the MAT 2022 scorecard on the official website- mat.aima.in using application number, roll number.

MAT 2022 was held in different modes – remote proctored Internet Based Test (IBT), Paper Based Test (PBT), and Computer Based Test (CBT). The Paper Based Test was held on September 4, Computer Based Test (CBT)- September 18 and Internet Based Test- August 28, September 3, 10, 11, 17.

AIMA MAT 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the MAT 2022 website- mat.aima.in Click on MAT 2022 September session result link Enter roll number, registration number MAT 2022 September session scorecard will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

AIMA conducts the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) every year, for admission to PGDM/ MBA programme in various MAT score accepting colleges. MAT 2022 will be held for admissions into MBA courses offered by 600 business schools.