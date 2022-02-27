  • Home
AIMA MAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Details

AIMA MAT 2022 Registration: MAT admit card will be released on March 2, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mat.aima.in

Education | Updated: Feb 27, 2022 4:56 pm IST

AIMA MAT PBT 2022 will be held on March 6


AIMA MAT 2022 Registration: The online registration process for the All India Management Association (AIMA) Management Aptitude Test (MAT) will be closed on Monday, February 28. The candidates can apply online on the official website- mat.aima.in by paying an application fee of Rs 1650. The paper based test (PBT 2022) is scheduled to be held on March 6.

MAT admit card will be released on March 2, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mat.aima.in.

AIMA MAT 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official website- mat.aima.in
  • Click on ‘Fresh Candidate’ option to create login
  • Key in candidate’s name, date of birth, email, mobile number and password
  • Select state/UT and submit
  • An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number, verify phone number and login to complete the registration
  • Enter candidate’s academic details
  • Upload the photograph and signature in a prescribed format
  • Pay the application fee of Rs 1650 via debit/credit card or net banking
  • Download the copy of MAT application form
  • Take a print out for further reference.

The MBA candidates must ensure that the details entered in the application form must be correct as they cannot be modified later.

MAT 2022 Paper Pattern

MAT will be a 2.5 hour long online exam consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections-- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning , Data Analysis and Sufficiency , Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level management entrance test held for admission to the MBA courses of the B-schools accepting MAT scores. MAT 2022 will be held for admissions into MBA courses offered by 600 business schools.

