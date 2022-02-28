  • Home
AIMA MAT 2022 Registration Ends Today; Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Admit Card Details

AIMA MAT 2022 Registration: The paper based test (PBT 2022) is scheduled to be held on March 6. Apply at mat.aima.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 28, 2022 12:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AIMA MAT 2022 will be held on March 6
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AIMA MAT 2022 Registration: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the online registration process for the MBA (MAT) on Monday, February 28. The candidates who want to apply online, can do so through the official website- mat.aima.in by paying an application fee of Rs 1650. The paper based test (PBT 2022) is scheduled to be held on March 6.

MAT admit card will be released on March 2, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mat.aima.in.

AIMA MAT 2022: How To Apply

  1. Go to the official website- mat.aima.in
  2. Click on ‘Fresh Candidate’ option to create login
  3. Key in candidate’s name, date of birth, email, mobile number and password
  4. Select state/UT and submit
  5. An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number, verify phone number and login to complete the registration
  6. Enter candidate’s academic details
  7. Upload the photograph and signature in a prescribed format
  8. Pay the application fee of Rs 1650 via debit/credit card or net banking
  9. Download the copy of MAT application form
  10. Take a print out for further reference.

The MBA candidates must ensure that the details entered in the application form must be correct as they cannot be modified later.

MAT 2022 Paper Pattern

MAT will be a 2.5 hour long online exam consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections-- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning , Data Analysis and Sufficiency , Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level management entrance test held for admission to the MBA courses of the B-schools accepting MAT scores. MAT 2022 will be held for admissions into MBA courses offered by 600 business schools.

