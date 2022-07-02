AIMA MAT 2022: Registration Begins For September Session Exam; Check Application Fee, How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMA MAT 2022 September Session Exam

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 September session examination. The MAT 2022 application form is available online on the official website– mat.aima.in. Candidates willing to apply for the AIMA MAT 2022 September session can register themselves online till August 29 for pen-paper based (PBT) exam.While, the last date to register for AIMA MAT CBT exam is September 12, 2022.

The AIMA conducts the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) every year, for admission to PGDM/ MBA programme in various MAT score accepting colleges. MAT 2022 will be held for admissions into MBA courses offered by 600 business schools.

AIMA MAT 2022 September Session Exam Date

The MAT 2022 PBT exam is scheduled to be held on September 4, while the AIMA MAT CBT 2022 exam will be conducted on September 18. The admit cards for MAT PBT will be issued on August 30, whereas, the AIMA will release the MAT CBT admit card 2022 on September 13.

AIMA MAT 2022: Application Fee

In order to register for the AIMA MAT 2022 examination, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850 for single IBT, CBT or PBT. However, for double IBT, PBT and CBT, PBT and IBT, CBT and IBT, candidates would be required to pay Rs 2,975 as the application fee.

AIMA MAT Application Form 2022: How to Apply Online?

Candidates can follow the step-by guide provided below to apply for AIMA MAT 2022 September session exam.

1. Visit the official website–- mat.aima.in.

2. Click on the "Register" tab and generate login credentials.

3. Re-login with the generated credentials and fill in the application form.

4. Cross-check details and upload necessary documents.

5. Pay the application fee and print the challan.

6. Submit the application form and download a copy for future use.

AIMA MAT Registration 2022: Direct Link