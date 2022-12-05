AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMA MAT PBT registration 2022

MAT 2022: The online registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 Paper Based Test (PBT) will be closed today, December 5. Candidates willing to appear in the MAT 2022 PBT exam need to fill out the application through the website- mat.aima.in. To complete the MAT registration process a valid email id and password are required.

The AIMA MAT application process includes online registration, application form filling, uploading of required documents and paying the MAT application fee of Rs 1,850.

The MAT exam 2022 PBT admit card will be released on December 6 at 4 pm. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 11, 2022.

MAT 2022: Steps To Fill Application Form

Step 1: First, go to the official website - mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Then register to create a log-in credential.

Step 3: Log in with the credentials and fill out the MAT application form.

Step 4: Enter the academic, and other personal details, upload the photograph and signature and make the application fee payment in online mode.

Step 5: At last submit the form and download it for future use.

MAT is conducted to facilitate B-schools to select candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. The entrance exam is accepted by over 600 B-schools across India.