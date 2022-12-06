AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Admit Card Today; Steps To Download

  • Home
The AIMA MAT PBT exam is scheduled to be held on December 11. The admit card for the exam will be available today at- mat.aima.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 1:58 pm IST

AIMA MAT PBT admit card
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 Paper Based Test (PBT) admit card for the December session today, December 6. Once the admit card is available, candidates can access it in online mode from the official website– mat.aima.in. To download the AIMA MAT admit card 2022, candidates will need to log in with their email ID and password.

The PBT exam is scheduled to be held on December 11, 2022. It is compulsory for every candidate to carry the MAT PBT admit card 2022 to the exam hall. Along with the admit card candidates also need to have a valid ID proof. The AIMA MAT admit card includes the name of the candidate, registration number, exam timings, address, exam day guidelines and other details.

MAT PBT Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1: At first go to the official AIMA MAT website - mat.aima.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the MAT PBT admit card link.

Step 3: Then enter the necessary credentials- email address, password, date of birth and click on submit.

Step 4: The MAT 2022 PBT hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout to carry along on the exam day.

