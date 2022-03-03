AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here

AIMA MAT 2022 will be held on March 6

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT admit card 2022 for paper based test (PBT). Candidates who are going to appear for the AIMA MAT 2022 exam can download their admit card through the official website - mat.aima.in.

To access the AIMA MAT 2022 hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their registered email ID and password along with date of birth.

AIMA is conducting the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) and paper-based test (PBT) modes. The MAT 2022 exam for PBT format is scheduled to be held on March 6, while the AIMA MAT CBT 2022 exam will be conducted on March 13. The admit cards for MAT 2022 CBT exam will be available from March 9, 2022.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - mat.aima.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'AIMA MAT PBT admit card' link.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

The AIMA MAT admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

MAT will be a 2.5 hour long online exam consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections-- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning , Data Analysis and Sufficiency , Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level management entrance test held for admission to the MBA courses of the B-schools accepting MAT scores. MAT 2022 will be held for admissions into MBA courses offered by 600 business schools.