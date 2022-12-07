AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMA MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card

AIMA MAT 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 Paper Based Test (PBT) admit card today, December 7. Candidates can check and download the MAT 2022 PBT admit card through the official website- mat.aima.in. The PBT exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 11. It will be held at 36 test centres across the country.

The MAT admit card is an important document which needs to be carried on the exam day. Along with the admit card candidates also need to have a valid id proof.

As per the MAT exam pattern, the paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and candidates will be given 150 minutes to complete the paper. The questions will be from five sections- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency and Indian and Global Environment.

MAT Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website - mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Next click on the MAT PBT admit card link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials.

Step 4: The AIMA MAT PBT admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout to carry it on the exam day.