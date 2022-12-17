AIMA MAT 2022: IBT Registration Deadline Extended Till December 21; Apply At Mat.aima.in

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Registration

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has extended the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 Internet-Based Test (IBT) registration deadline. Candidates can now register online for the Remote Proctored IBT exam till December 21, 2022. The registration form can be filled out through the official website of AIMA MAT- mat.aima.in.

While applying, it is necessary for candidates to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850. A valid email ID, scanned image of photograph, scanned image of signature and banking details are essential documents to be made ready for the application process.

As per the MAT exam schedule, the IBT exam will be conducted on December 24, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift is from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift is from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Candidates can download MAT IBT admit card on December 22. The admit card is an important document which needs to be carried along on the exam day.

AIMA MAT IBT 2022: How To Register Online