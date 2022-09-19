  • Home
  • Education
  • AIMA MAT 2022: IBT Registration Begins; Check Dates, How To Apply

AIMA MAT 2022: IBT Registration Begins; Check Dates, How To Apply

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has started special drive registration for MAT Internet Based Test (IBT) 2022 exam.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 19, 2022 3:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 For CBT Exam Out; Direct Link To Download
AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 For PBT Exam Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download
MAT 2022 Registration Window Closes Today For PBT Mode; Exam On September 4
MAT 2022: AIMA Issues Admit Cards For CBT, PBT Phase 2 Exam; Check How To Download
MAT 2022 Phase 2 PBT, CBT Registration Process Closes Today; Know How To Apply
MAT 2022: Registration For Phase 1 PBT, CBT Modes End Today; Here’s How To Apply
AIMA MAT 2022: IBT Registration Begins; Check Dates, How To Apply
AIMA MAT 2022 IBT registration begins at

AIMA MAT Exam 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has started special drive registration for MAT Internet Based Test (IBT) 2022 exam. The candidates can register themselves for MAT IBT exam on the official website- mat.aima.in. The AIMA will conduct the MAT 2022 examination on October 8 and October 10. The candidates who want to apply for MAT IBT exam scheduled on October 8 can register till October 5, while the candidates who wish to appear for the IBT scheduled on October 10, can register till October 7, 2022.

Latest: MAT Previous Year Sample Papers. Click here
Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now
Recommended: MAT Latest Syllabus, Click here
Don't Miss: Top 100 Private B-Schools Accepting MAT Score, Check now

To register for the AIMA MAT 2022 IBT examination, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850. The AIMA MAT IBT examination will be a 2.5 hour long online exam. The MAT IBT exam paper will consist of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections-- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Exam: Important Dates

Last Date for RegistrationAdmit Card DateExam DateSlot Timings
October 5, 2022October 6, 2022October 8, 202210 am to 12.30 pm
4 pm to 6.30 pm
October 7, 2022October 8, 2022October 10, 202210 am to 12.30 pm
4 pm to 6.30 pm

AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Exam: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website–- mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Register" tab and generate login credentials.

Step 3: Re-login with the generated credentials and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Cross-check details and upload necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and print the challan.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download a copy for future use.

AIMA MAT CBT Registration 2022: Direct Link

For any clarification regarding IBT, candidates can send email to matibt@aima.in or contact at 8130338839, 9599030586.

Click here for more Education News
AIMA MAT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2022: CAP Portal Launched, Counselling Dates Soon
MHT CET 2022: CAP Portal Launched, Counselling Dates Soon
Arunachal Pradesh NEET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link Here
Arunachal Pradesh NEET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2022 Cut-Off: Check Opening, Closing Ranks For Engineering Institutes
WBJEE 2022 Cut-Off: Check Opening, Closing Ranks For Engineering Institutes
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates IIT Madras’ MCQuICC Programme For Quantum Research, Machine Learning
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates IIT Madras’ MCQuICC Programme For Quantum Research, Machine Learning
UG Admission 2022: UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Strengthen Anti-Ragging Measures
UG Admission 2022: UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Strengthen Anti-Ragging Measures
.......................... Advertisement ..........................