AIMA MAT 2022: IBT Registration Begins; Check Dates, How To Apply

AIMA MAT 2022 IBT registration begins at

AIMA MAT Exam 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has started special drive registration for MAT Internet Based Test (IBT) 2022 exam. The candidates can register themselves for MAT IBT exam on the official website- mat.aima.in. The AIMA will conduct the MAT 2022 examination on October 8 and October 10. The candidates who want to apply for MAT IBT exam scheduled on October 8 can register till October 5, while the candidates who wish to appear for the IBT scheduled on October 10, can register till October 7, 2022.

To register for the AIMA MAT 2022 IBT examination, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850. The AIMA MAT IBT examination will be a 2.5 hour long online exam. The MAT IBT exam paper will consist of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections-- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Exam: Important Dates

Last Date for Registration Admit Card Date Exam Date Slot Timings October 5, 2022 October 6, 2022 October 8, 2022 10 am to 12.30 pm

4 pm to 6.30 pm October 7, 2022 October 8, 2022 October 10, 2022 10 am to 12.30 pm

4 pm to 6.30 pm

AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Exam: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website–- mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Register" tab and generate login credentials.

Step 3: Re-login with the generated credentials and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Cross-check details and upload necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and print the challan.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download a copy for future use.

AIMA MAT CBT Registration 2022: Direct Link

For any clarification regarding IBT, candidates can send email to matibt@aima.in or contact at 8130338839, 9599030586.