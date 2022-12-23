AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Exam Tomorrow; Important Instructions To Follow On The Exam Day

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMA MAT 2022 IBT exam tomorrow

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 Internet Based Test (IBT) tomorrow, December 24. The exam will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (2.5 hours) in remote proctored mode. It is compulsory for candidates to have the MAT admit card in order to write the exam. The admit card is available on the official website– mat.aima.in.

The MAT IBT exam will be in two slots- slot 1 is from 10 am to 12.30 pm and slot 2 is from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Candidates are required to strictly follow the date, time and exam day instructions mentioned on their admit card.

There will be a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the MAT IBT exam. The questions will be from five sections- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, and Indian and Global Environment. Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Candidates need to note that non-adherence to any instruction or failure to comply with any rules governing the conduct of the test will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. AIMA closed the registration window for the IBT exam on December 21 and the admit card was available for download on December 22, 2022.