AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Exam Tomorrow; Important Instructions To Follow On The Exam Day

The MAT 2022 IBT exam will be held tomorrow and candidates are advised to go through the instructions properly before appearing in the exam.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 23, 2022 5:52 pm IST

AIMA MAT 2022 IBT exam tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 Internet Based Test (IBT) tomorrow, December 24. The exam will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (2.5 hours) in remote proctored mode. It is compulsory for candidates to have the MAT admit card in order to write the exam. The admit card is available on the official website– mat.aima.in.

Recommended: Practice more to score well in MAT 2022. Get previous year question papers here
Also See: MAT 2022 Latest Syllabus. Check Now
Latest: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

The MAT IBT exam will be in two slots- slot 1 is from 10 am to 12.30 pm and slot 2 is from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Candidates are required to strictly follow the date, time and exam day instructions mentioned on their admit card.

There will be a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the MAT IBT exam. The questions will be from five sections- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, and Indian and Global Environment. Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Candidates need to note that non-adherence to any instruction or failure to comply with any rules governing the conduct of the test will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. AIMA closed the registration window for the IBT exam on December 21 and the admit card was available for download on December 22, 2022.

Management Aptitude Test
