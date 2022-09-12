AIMA MAT 2022 CBT Registration Ends Today; Exam Dates, Paper Pattern Details

AIMA MAT CBT 2022 Application Window Closes Today

AIMA MAT CBT 2022 Registration: All India Management Association, AIMA will close the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 CBT examination today, September 12. The candidates who want to apply online for MAT Computer based test (CBT), can do so through the official website- mat.aima.in. The MAT CBT 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on September 18, 2022. The AIMA will release the MAT CBT admit card 2022 on September 13.

To register for AIMA MAT 2022 CBT examination, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850 for single exam. However, for double PBT and CBT, CBT and IBT, candidates will be required to pay Rs 2,975 as the application fee. The candidates applying for MAT examination must ensure that the details entered in the application form must be correct as they cannot be modified later.

The AIMA MAT CBT examination will be a 2.5 hour long online exam consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections-- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning , Data Analysis and Sufficiency , Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

AIMA MAT CBT 2022: Paper Pattern

Section Name of Subjects No. of MCQs Duration (In minutes) 1 Language Comprehension 40 30 2 Intelligence & Critical Reasoning 40 30 3 Mathematical Skills 40 40 4 Data Analysis & Sufficiency 40 35 5 Indian & Global Environment 40 15 Total 200 150

AIMA MAT CBT Application Form 2022: How to Apply Online?

Candidates can follow the step-by guide provided below to apply for AIMA MAT 2022 September session exam.

1. Visit the official website–- mat.aima.in.

2. Click on the "Register" tab and generate login credentials.

3. Re-login with the generated credentials and fill in the application form.

4. Cross-check details and upload necessary documents.

5. Pay the application fee and print the challan.

6. Submit the application form and download a copy for future use.

AIMA MAT CBT Registration 2022: Direct Link