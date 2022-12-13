AIMA MAT 2022 CBT 2 Registration Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply

AIMA will close the MAT 2022 CBT 2 registrations today

All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 CBT 2 examination today, December 13. Candidates who wish to register for MAT computer based test (CBT) round 2 can do so through the official website- mat.aima.in. The MAT 2022 CBT 2 examination is scheduled to be held on December 17, 2022.

Candidates registered for the exam will be able to download the MAT CBT 2 admit card from December 15. To register for the CBT 2 examination, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850 for single exam. The candidates must ensure the details entered in the application form must be correct as they cannot be modified later. Moreover, the candidates must have a valid email ID, scanned image of a photograph and signature.

AIMA MAT CBT 2 Application Form 2022: How To Apply Online?

1. Go to the official website–- mat.aima.in

2. On the homepage, click on the "Register" tab and generate login credentials

3. Re-login with the generated credentials and complete the application form

4. Cross-verify details and upload necessary documents

5. Pay the application fee and submit the application form

6. Download and print a copy for future use

Direct Link: AIMA MAT CBT 2 Registration

AIMA MAT 2022 CBT 2: Paper Pattern