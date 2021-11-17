  • Home
AIMA MAT 2021 Admit Card Released; Know How To Download

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) admit cards today, November 17.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 17, 2021 7:16 pm IST

MAT 2021 admit cards out
New Delhi:

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) admit cards today, November 17. Candidates appearing for the MAT as Computer Based Test (MAT CBT) can check and download their admit card on the official website-- mat.aima.in. Candidates will be required to key in their registration number and date of birth to access the MAT admit card.

Latest: Are you prepared for MAT? Take Free MAT Mock Test now. Start Now

Admission Alert: MAT registrations open. Click here to APPLY

A statement posted on the official website states: "Due to the administrative reasons, the admit cards for candidates who have opted for Raipur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Thiruvanthapuram, Kozhikode & Trichy as their 1st preference will be released on 18.11.2021 by 16:00 hrs. Please look out for the same as the second choice of city might be activated."

MAT 2021 CBT Admit Card: How To Download

  • Go to the official website-- mat.aima.in

  • On the homepage, click on the 'Download CBT Admit Cards' link

  • A new login page will open

  • Key in your registration number and date of birth

  • Click on 'submit'

  • MAT 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the admit card

  • Take a print out for future reference

Candidates must check the name, form number, roll number, test date and time, exam center and address in the MAT admit card. It is mandatory to follow the date and time allotted to the candidates on the admit card.

Candidates will have to carry the MAT 2021 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the MAT exam center. AIMA will conduct MAT 2021 as Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on November 21.

