AIMA MAT 2020 From November 21, Guidelines For IBT Mode Exam

AIMA MAT 2020: All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct MAT 2020 from November 21 to December 15 in two shifts -- from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

Education | Written By Mahima | Updated: Nov 13, 2020 5:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct MAT 2020 from November 21 to December 15 in two shifts -- from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. MAT 2020 will be held as an Internet-Based Test (IBT), due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

AIMA allows candidates to choose the exam slot as per their convenience. Candidates who will appear in the entrance exam must know the dos and don’ts while giving MAT 2020 IBT mode exam.

In AIMA MAT IBT, candidates will be remotely invigilated through a live video and audio feed. AIMA MAT IBT candidates should have a good working internet connection with a minimum speed of 512 kbps. The internet browser should be either google chrome (63 and above) or firefox (52 and above).

System Requirement for MSB

  • Candidates should login on a windows OS (version 7 and above) to avoid any discrepancies. MSB browser requires the supported version of dot net framework.

  • On the default drive, memory should be 65 MB permanent free space.

  • MSB i.e. Mettl Secure Browser does not allow candidates to move out of the application before it is finished/completed

  • All the applications running in the background will also stop working. Only MAT 2020 IBT mode exam will work.

  • Once this is done, click on the launch button to go to new window

  • Download MSB browser if not done or start the test if MSB is already installed

  • Once the browser is installed, click on the Launch Test to start the MAT 2020 IBT mode exam

  • Fill the details such as email id, gender, country, first name, DOB and related

  • Snapshot your face and MAT id card, submit the same and start the authorization process

  • Be ready to give approval to start the MAT 2020 IBT mode

AIMA MAT 2020: Exam Day Instructions

While attempting MAT 2020 IBT Mode exam, candidates have the following options-

  • Chat window with proctor for communication

  • Use calculator if required

  • Switch between sections

  • Ask support for technical difficulties

  • Check attempted, marked revisit and unattempted questions

  • Finally submit the test

Above all, candidates should not panic in case of any difficulties faced and contact AIMA or the allotted proctor for help.

MAT is conducted for admission to master MBA and other allied programmes of business schools. Candidates with a graduation degree in any discipline can apply for the exam.

