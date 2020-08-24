AIMA MAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Mat.aima.in, Direct Download Link Here

  • Home
MAT 2020 Admit Card: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT admit card 2020 at mat.aima.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 24, 2020 4:40 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

AIMA MAT 2020 Admit Card Has Been Released At Mat.aima.in
Image credit: mat.aima.in
New Delhi:

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released Management Aptitude Test, or MAT 2020, admit card for the September session of exams on the official website, mat.aima.in. Candidates, who have successfully registered for MAT 2020 September can now download the admit card from the official website.

AIMA will conduct MAT 2020 September as a remote-proctored Internet-Based Test.

“AIMA introduces Remote Proctored Internet Based Mode (IBT) for MAT. Now instead of going to a test centre candidates could appear for MAT from their homes,” an official statement said.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

MAT admit card 2020 can be downloaded from this direct link:

MAT 2020 admit card: direct link

To download the admit card using this direct link, candidates will be required to use their registration number and date of birth.

MAT Admit Card 2020: How To Download:

Follow these instructions to download the MAT admit card 2020:

  1. Go to the direct link mentioned above.

  2. Enter the required login credentials.

  3. Submit and download the MAT 2020 September admit card.

MAT is conducted for admission to master MBA and other allied programmes of business schools. Candidates with a graduation degree in any discipline can apply for the exam.

AIMA had previously declared the MAT 2020 May session results. The exam was conducted in both pen-and-paper and computer-based in a remote-proctored mode.

