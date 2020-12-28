AIMA To Conduct MAT Entrance Examination Today For MBA Aspirants

AIMA to conduct MAT entrance examination today

The All India Management Association(AIMA) will conduct the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) today at 10 am for all the MBA aspirants seeking admissions into postgraduate management courses offered by AIMA-affiliated institutions. The candidates can login to the official AIMA MAT 2020 website mat.aima.in/dec20/login. The AIMA MAT 2020 admit cards are also available at the website and can be downloaded by the candidates.

Steps to login the MAT 2020 entrance examination

Visit the official MAT AIMA website 2020 at mat.aima.in/dec20

The MAT AIMA 2020 aspirants need to click on login. They will be redirected to the login window.

Enter registered email address, password set during the time of registration and date of birth and click login

The candidates will be directed to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) which needs to be completed within a stipulated time

Once the candidate has attempted the postgraduate management entrance examination, he or she can submit their responses online.

This year MAT will be conducted in online remote-proctored mode and computer-based mode. Due to the COVID-19 situation MAT administration has clarified that in case certain examination centres are unable to conduct the tests at the designated time, the registrations of such candidates will automatically be carried forward to the forthcoming MAT scheduled in February 2021.