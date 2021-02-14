AIMA To Close MAT 2021 Registration Today

All India Management Association (AIMA) will be closing the online registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) today on its official website mat.aima.in. The MAT registration window will be closed by midnight. The MBA candidates can apply for the entrance exam in the online mode by using their valid email id and password. MAT admit cards will be released on February 16 and MAT 2021 exam will be conducted on February 20. MAT is held four times a year in February, May, September and December.

MAT 2021 will be held for admissions into MBA courses offered by 600 business schools

Steps to apply for MAT 2021





Step 1: Go to the official website- mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Fresh Candidate’ option to create login

Step 3: Key in candidate’s name, date of birth, email, mobile number and password

Step 4: Select state/UT and submit

Step 5: An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number, verify phone number and login to complete the registration

Step 6: Enter candidate’s academic details

Step 7: Upload the photograph and signature in a prescribed format

Step 8: Pay the application fee of Rs 1650 via debit/credit card or net banking

Step 9: Download the copy of MAT application form

The MBA candidates must ensure that the details entered in the application form must be correct as they cannot be modified later.

MAT exam pattern

MAT will be a 2.5 hour long online exam consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections-- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning , Data Analysis and Sufficiency , Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.