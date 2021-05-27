  • Home
  • Education
  • AIMA Cancels Management Tests In PBT, CBT Mode; Exams To Be Held Online In IBT Mode

AIMA Cancels Management Tests In PBT, CBT Mode; Exams To Be Held Online In IBT Mode

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has canceled the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in physical and computer-based mode. The association will conduct the May session of the MAT 2021 in internet-based test (IBT) only.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 27, 2021 6:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AIMA Announces Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February 2021 Result
MAT Results To Be Announced Soon For MBA Candidates
MAT Computer-Based Test Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines
MAT Admit Card Released For Phase Two Entrance Exam
MAT Registration Window Reopens For March Session
MAT 2021 PBT Admit Card Released; Test On March 6
AIMA Cancels Management Tests In PBT, CBT Mode; Exams To Be Held Online In IBT Mode
MAT May 2021 session in online IBT mode only
New Delhi:

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has canceled the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in physical and computer-based mode. The association will conduct the May session of the MAT 2021 in internet-based test (IBT) only.

UPDATE: May-June MAT registrations open Apply online.

AIMA has also released the complete schedule of the May session MAT remote-proctored IBT session. MAT 2021 scheduled to be conducted in IBT mode will start from May 30 and will continue till June 13. Students can select their dates of exams as per their convenience and register accordingly. While the registration for May 30 exams will end today, May 27, students can apply online till June 9 at mat.aima.in.

MAT is conducted for admission to master of business administration (MBA) and other allied programmes of business schools. Graduates in any discipline can apply for this aptitude test.

Detailed IBT schedule

IBT Test date

Last Date of Registration

Issue of Admit card

May 30

May 27

May 28

June 2

May 29

May 30

June 4

May 31

June 1

June 6

June 2

June 3

June 8

June 4

June 5

June 10

June 6

June 7

June 13

June 9

June 10

Click here for more Education News
Management Aptitude Test AIMA MAT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
Live | Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
Jharkhand To Promote Students Of Classes 9 To 11 Without Exams
Jharkhand To Promote Students Of Classes 9 To 11 Without Exams
#Modijisave12thstudents Trends Again; Students Continue To Demand That Board Exams Be Cancelled
#Modijisave12thstudents Trends Again; Students Continue To Demand That Board Exams Be Cancelled
West Bengal Announces Madhyamik, HS Exams Dates
West Bengal Announces Madhyamik, HS Exams Dates
Jadavpur University Ranks 18th Among Indian Higher Educational Institutions In CWUR Rankings
Jadavpur University Ranks 18th Among Indian Higher Educational Institutions In CWUR Rankings
.......................... Advertisement ..........................