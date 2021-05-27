AIMA Cancels Management Tests In PBT, CBT Mode; Exams To Be Held Online In IBT Mode

MAT May 2021 session in online IBT mode only

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has canceled the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in physical and computer-based mode. The association will conduct the May session of the MAT 2021 in internet-based test (IBT) only.

UPDATE: May-June MAT registrations open Apply online.



AIMA has also released the complete schedule of the May session MAT remote-proctored IBT session. MAT 2021 scheduled to be conducted in IBT mode will start from May 30 and will continue till June 13. Students can select their dates of exams as per their convenience and register accordingly. While the registration for May 30 exams will end today, May 27, students can apply online till June 9 at mat.aima.in.

MAT is conducted for admission to master of business administration (MBA) and other allied programmes of business schools. Graduates in any discipline can apply for this aptitude test.

Detailed IBT schedule