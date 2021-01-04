MAT December 2020 Results Out At Mat.aima.in

  • Home
AIMA Announces MAT December 2020 Result; Details Here

MAT December 2020: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the results of MAT 2020 held on December on the official website -- mat.aima.in.

Jan 4, 2021

New Delhi:

The Management Aptitude Test result (MAT result) has been announced. Candidates who took MAT 2020 between December 3 and December 21 will be able to access their MAT results at mat.aima.in. MAT December 2020 was held as an all-India exam in online remote-proctored mode and computer-based mode. MAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA).

AIMA MAT Result 2020 -- Direct Link

Candidates can download the MAT December 2020 result by logging in to the official website with their MAT login credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers. The Mat 2020 scorecard contains the scores obtained by the candidates. The sectional and overall scores are mentioned on the MAT 2020 scorecard..

MAT Results 2020 -- How To Download

Step 1: Visit mat.aima.in.

Step 2: On the ‘download/view’ tab, click on MAT results

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials -- roll numbers and registration numbers -- as required

Step 4: Submit and access MAT result 2020

AIMA has also provided a provision for students who have forgotten their MAT 2020 roll numbers and registration numbers. By using the ‘Forgot Roll No./Registration No.’ tab and inserting the email Id, students can avail their Ids.

Management Aptitude Test
