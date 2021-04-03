MAT 2021 February result has been declared at mat.aima.in

The Management Aptitude Test result (MAT result) for the February 2021 exam has been announced. Candidates who appeared for the MAT 2021 February exam will be able to download their MAT results at mat.aima.in. MAT February 2021 was held as an all-India exam in centre-based online mode. MAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA).

AIMA MAT Result 2021 -- Direct Link

Candidates can download the MAT February 2021 result by logging in to the official website with their MAT login credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers. The Mat 2021 scorecard contains the scores obtained by the candidates.

MAT Results 2021 -- How To Download

Step 1: Visit mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the ‘download/view’ tab, click on MAT results

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials -- roll numbers and registration numbers -- as required

Step 4: Submit and access MAT result 2021

AIMA has also provided a provision for students who have forgotten their MAT 2020 roll numbers and registration numbers. By using the ‘Forgot Roll No./Registration No.’ tab and inserting the email Id, students can avail their Ids.