AILET Counseling 2023: First List Of Provisionally Selected Candidates Today

The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) will release the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 first list of provisionally selected candidates today, December 30.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 30, 2022 1:55 pm IST

AILET Counseling 2023: The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) will release the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 first list of provisionally selected candidates today, December 30. The candidates who have applied for AILET 2023 counselling can check the provisional merit list on the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Along with the AILET 2023 provisional list, the NLU Delhi will also release the waiting list of candidates who have registered for the counselling process.

The candidates who will get selected in the AILET 2023 first provisional merit list need to deposit the admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 between December 30, 2022, and January 4, 2023. "The provisional admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 and counselling fee of Rs 30,000/Rs 20,000 will be adjusted against the total fee payable in the month of June 2023. The detailed fee structure is available on the university's official website," reads the NLU Delhi release.

AILET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Merit List: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: Click on the AILET 2023 first list of provisionally selected candidates

Step 3: Search your name in the pdf using ctrl+f key

Step 4: Download the admission letter and print a copy for further counselling process.

AILET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Merit List: Documents Required

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Character Certificate institution last attended

Valid category certificate (if applicable)

All India Law Admission Test (AILET)
