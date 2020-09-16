AILET Admit Card 2020 Released At Nludelhi.ac.in; How To Download Hall Ticket

National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the AILET 2020 admit card in an online mode at the official website- nludelhi.ac.in. Candidates can now access the AILET admit card by entering their name, application number, course and date of birth on the window that pops up after visiting nludelhi.ac.in. AILET admit card 2020 has been released for BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. NTA will conduct the AILET 2020 in online mode at various exam centres on September 26.

Candidates must carry AILET 2020 admit card along with an ID Proof on the AILET exam day.

The AILET admit card incorporates candidate’s name, roll number, date and timings of AILET exam and AILET exam day guidelines.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, candidates will be required to follow precautionary measures and specific exam day guidelines.

AILET Admit Card 2020: How To Download