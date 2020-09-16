  • Home
  • Education
  • AILET Admit Card 2020 Released At Nludelhi.ac.in; How To Download Hall Ticket

AILET Admit Card 2020 Released At Nludelhi.ac.in; How To Download Hall Ticket

AILET Admit Card 2020: National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the AILET 2020 admit card in an online mode at the official website- nludelhi.ac.in. Candidates can now access the AILET admit card by entering their name, application number, course and date of birth on nludelhi.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 16, 2020 12:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIM CAT 2020: Registration Last Date Extended; Apply Before September 23
CLAT Admit Card 2020 Released; Check Direct Link Here
NEET Row: Tamil Nadu Okays Bill For Horizontal Reservation To Government School Students In Medical Colleges
UP Board 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board Releases COVID-19 Guidelines For Improvement And Compartment Exam
AP ECET Answer Key Released At Sche.ap.gov.in
TS ICET Admit Card 2020: Telangana Council To Issue Hall Tickets From September 24
AILET Admit Card 2020 Released At Nludelhi.ac.in; How To Download Hall Ticket
AILET Admit Card 2020 Released At Nludelhi.ac.in; How To Download Hall Ticket
New Delhi:

National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the AILET 2020 admit card in an online mode at the official website- nludelhi.ac.in. Candidates can now access the AILET admit card by entering their name, application number, course and date of birth on the window that pops up after visiting nludelhi.ac.in. AILET admit card 2020 has been released for BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. NTA will conduct the AILET 2020 in online mode at various exam centres on September 26.

Candidates must carry AILET 2020 admit card along with an ID Proof on the AILET exam day.

The AILET admit card incorporates candidate’s name, roll number, date and timings of AILET exam and AILET exam day guidelines.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, candidates will be required to follow precautionary measures and specific exam day guidelines.

AILET Admit Card 2020: How To Download

  • Visit the official website of NLU Delhi— nludelhi.ac.in.
  • Click on "AILET 2020" link
  • Click on AILET admit card notification.
  • Log in using your name, application number, course and date of birth
  • Enter the exam city and select an exam centre of your choice.
  • AILET admit card 2020 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a print out for future references
Click here for more Education News
AILET College Predictor All India Law Admission Test (AILET)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Parliament Passes Bill Granting Gujarat Ayurveda Institutes 'National Importance' Status
Parliament Passes Bill Granting Gujarat Ayurveda Institutes 'National Importance' Status
Painted Walls Used To Teach Mathematics In Rural Maharashtra
Painted Walls Used To Teach Mathematics In Rural Maharashtra
NLAT Answer Key 2020 Released; Check Question Paper And How To Download
NLAT Answer Key 2020 Released; Check Question Paper And How To Download
St Stephen's College First Cut Off List Out; Check Course Wise List Here
St Stephen's College First Cut Off List Out; Check Course Wise List Here
DU’s St. Stephen’s College: Sciences Cut-Offs Have Increased, Most Sharply in BSc Programme
DU’s St. Stephen’s College: Sciences Cut-Offs Have Increased, Most Sharply in BSc Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................