AILET Admit Card 2020: NTA Extends Last Date To Download Hall Ticket

The last date to download the AILET Admit Card 2020 has been extended up to 2 pm on September 23, 2020. The National Testing Agency has re-activated the online portal for downloading the AILET Admit Card 2020 for students who could not download the AILET Admit Card 2020 previously. The last date to download the AILET Admit Card 2020 has been extended to September 23, 2020. The link, the login ID and password would be the same for AILET Admit Card 2020 as was communicated by the NTA to all candidates.

AILET 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2020, from 11 am to 12:30 pm for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)/LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes offered by the University.

AILET Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Visit the official website of NLU Delhi— nludelhi.ac.in.

Click on "AILET 2020" link

Click on AILET admit card notification.

Log in using your name, application number, course and date of birth

Enter the exam city and select an exam centre of your choice.

AILET admit card 2020 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print out for future references

Candidates who had not selected the city and test centre earlier would be able to download the AILET Admit Card 2020 on or before September 23, 2020. NTA and NLU Delhi will not provide any additional test centres in any city.

“The candidates will be required to select the city and test centre from the available options/slots only. No other request in this regard shall be attended/responded by the University/NTA. No further extension in time for downloading the Admit Card shall be given and the NTA & NLU Delhi shall not be responsible in any way,” the notification read.

The candidates who have already downloaded the AILET Admit Card 2020 after September 19, 2020, should not make a fresh attempt to download the AILET Admit Card 2020 again.

In case of any difficulty, candidates can mail the authorities at nlu@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 8287471852, 8178359845, 8882356803, 9650173668, 9599676953 from 9:00 am till 6 pm only.