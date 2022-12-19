  • Home
AILET 2023 Result Out At Nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Direct Link Here

The registration process for online counselling for the BA LLB (Hons) and LLM programme will be conducted from December 20 to December 26.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 19, 2022 11:09 pm IST

AILET 2023 result
Image credit: Shutterstock

AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has announced the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 result for BA LLB (Hons) programme today, December 19. Candidates can check and download the AILET result 2023 through the official website of NLU, Delhi- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. As per the all-India merit list for BA LLB, the exam topper has secured 92 marks.

The admission invite list will be released by the university tomorrow, December 20. The registration for online counselling will be conducted from December 20 to December 26, 2022. The registration fee for candidates of General, Kashmiri migrants, and residents of Jammu and Kashmir categories is Rs 30,000. While the registration fee for candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Caste (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Person with Disability (PwD) categories is Rs 20,000.

AILET 2023 Result Direct Link

Along with the AILET result, the AILET final answer key for BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes is also released. The date for the announcement of the AILET-2023 result for PhD programme will be notified separately.

AILET Result 2023: Steps To Check

  1. Candidates need to go to the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
  2. On the homepage that appears, click on the AILET 2023 result link.
  3. The result will get displayed on the screen.
  4. Check the result properly, download it and take a printout for future needs.
All India Law Admission Test (AILET)
