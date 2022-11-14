AILET 2023 Registration Extended Till November 20; Details Here
AILET 2023: The candidates can apply on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in from November 16 to 20, they can also edit and update the application form
AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has extended the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 application process till November 20. The candidates can apply on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in from November 16 to 20, they can also edit and update the application form.
The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,500, while the application fee for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC is Rs 1,500. ALSO READ | CLAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18
AILET 2023: How To Apply At Nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
- Visit the AILET 2023 official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
- Click on the application form link on the website
- Enter log-in credentials- mobile number, mail address
- Fill the application form and pay application fee
- Click on submit
- Download application process, and take a print out for further reference.
NLU will conduct the AILET 2023 on December 11 between 11 am and 12:30 pm. The qualified candidates can take admission to five year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes for the 2023-24 academic session.