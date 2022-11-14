  • Home
  • Education
  • AILET 2023 Registration Extended Till November 20; Details Here

AILET 2023 Registration Extended Till November 20; Details Here

AILET 2023: The candidates can apply on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in from November 16 to 20, they can also edit and update the application form

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 11:43 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AILET 2023: Application Begins Today; Documents Required, Eligibility Criteria Here
AILET 2023: Application Process To Start Tomorrow; Details Here
AILET 2023 Date Announced; Application Process To Begin On September 7
AILET 2022: Second Merit List For BA LLB Programme Released; Direct Link Here
AILET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link To Download Merit List
AILET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out; Steps To Download
AILET 2023 Registration Extended Till November 20; Details Here
AILET 2023 will be held on December 11
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has extended the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 application process till November 20. The candidates can apply on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in from November 16 to 20, they can also edit and update the application form.

Suggested: AILET Previous Year Sample Papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: AILET 2023 preparation guide: Topper and expert tips. Check Now
Latest: Best books to prepare for AILET. Click here

The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,500, while the application fee for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC is Rs 1,500. ALSO READ | CLAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18

AILET 2023: How To Apply At Nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

  1. Visit the AILET 2023 official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
  2. Click on the application form link on the website
  3. Enter log-in credentials- mobile number, mail address
  4. Fill the application form and pay application fee
  5. Click on submit
  6. Download application process, and take a print out for further reference.

NLU will conduct the AILET 2023 on December 11 between 11 am and 12:30 pm. The qualified candidates can take admission to five year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes for the 2023-24 academic session.

Click here for more Education News
All India Law Admission Test (AILET) CLAT application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
National Medical Commission No Longer Associated With These Three National Medical Awards
National Medical Commission No Longer Associated With These Three National Medical Awards
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Close Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Close Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Likely To Announce Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Likely To Announce Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today
Delhi University 3rd Allotment List 2022: Seat Acceptance Window Opens Today At Du.ac.in
Delhi University 3rd Allotment List 2022: Seat Acceptance Window Opens Today At Du.ac.in
Children's Day 2022 Today: History, Significance And Celebrations
Children's Day 2022 Today: History, Significance And Celebrations
.......................... Advertisement ..........................