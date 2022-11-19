AILET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On December 11

Image credit: Shutterstock AILET 2023 online registration process closes tomorrow.

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will close the registration window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 tomorrow, November 20. The AILET registration link is available on the official website-nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. To complete the application process, candidates at first need to visit the official website and then click on the application form link. Candidates after that need to enter log-in credentials, fill out the application form and pay the application fee. It is mandatory to download the form and take a printout of it after the application process is complete.

The documents that are required while applying for AILET include Class 10 mark sheets, Class 12 mark sheets, educational certificate, scanned photograph, scanned signature, caste certificate (if any) and Person with Disability (PwD) certificate (if any).

Candidates who belong to the General, Other Backward Caste (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), foreign nationals, Kashmiri migrants, and residents of Jammu and Kashmir categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,500 while applying. However, the candidates who are from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and PwD categories need to pay Rs 1,500 as the AILET application fee. The application fee is exempted for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of the SC and ST categories.

The AILET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on December 11. The admit card for the AILET exam will be released on November 25. Earlier, the registration process for the exam started on September 07, 2022.