AILET 2023 Registration Ends Today At Nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com AILET registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 15

AILET 2023 Registration: The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 registration will be closed today, November 20. The candidates who want to appear for AILET can register on the official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The AILET registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 15.

The AILET 2023 application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 3,500, while the application fee for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC is Rs 1,500.

AILET 2023: How To Apply At Nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Visit the AILET 2023 official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Click on the application form link and register

Use log-in credentials- mobile number, mail address to fill details in application form

Pay the application fee and click on submit

Download AILET 2023 application form, and take a print out for further reference.

The documents that are required for applying AILET 2023 are Class 10 mark sheets, Class 12 mark sheets, educational certificate, scanned photograph, scanned signature, caste certificate (if any) and Person with Disability (PwD) certificate (if any).

AILET 2023 is scheduled to be held on December 11 for admission to five year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes for the 2023-24 academic session.